Man Robbed Of Phone At Gunpoint: Newark PD

At 10 p.m., a man exited a business on the 200 block of Lyons Avenue when he was surrounded by a group of men who had been inside, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé said.

The men demanded the victim change the Face ID on his cell phone, with one lifting his shirt and displaying a handgun tucked into his waistband, Fragé said. The victim complied and gave the men his phone, and they fled eastbound on Lyons Avenue from Clinton Place, Fragé said.

Suspect #1 is described as a Black male wearing a black sweater with green designs and gray pants, Fragé said. This suspect displayed the handgun in his waistband, Fragé said. Suspect #2 is described as a Black male wearing a black sweater with a red design and dark-colored pants, Fragé said. Suspect #3 is described as a Black male wearing a blue and black sweater and dark-colored pants, Fragé said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-877-695-8477, Fragé said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Newark and receive free news updates.