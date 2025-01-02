Man Robbed Exxon Minimart At Gunpoint: Newark PD

At 12:40 a.m., the suspect entered the minimart at 1425 McCarter Highway, pointed a handgun at the clerk, and forced the worker to open the store’s safe and cash register before fleeing eastbound on 3rd Avenue and McCarter Highway towards Passiac Street, Newark Public Safety Director Eugene Miranda said.

The suspect is described as a Black male, 6’1” tall and 195 pounds, Miranda said. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, face mask, green New York Jets gloves, and black Nike Air sneakers, Miranda said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-877-695-8477.

