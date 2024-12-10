Man Robbed At Gunpoint, Suspects At Large: Newark PD

At 8:18 p.m., two Black men approached the victim from behind in the 400 block of South 9th Street, Newark Public Safety Director Emmanuel Miranda said. The first suspect pointed the gun at the victim, demanding he give up his wallet and phone, Miranda said. When the victim complied, both suspects shoved the victim toward an empty lot before they ran away southbound on 9th Street toward 16th Avenue, Miranda said.

Suspect #1 wore black pants and a ski mask and suspect #2 wore a white checkered jacket, black pants, and a black ski mask, Miranda said.

Anyone with information about the suspect’s identity is asked to call 1-877-695-8477.

