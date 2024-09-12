Partly Cloudy 65°

Man Riding Scooter Broke Into Newark Dunkin': Police

A man riding a scooter is at large after he broke into a Dunkin in Newark on Saturday, Sept. 7, authorities said.

 Photo Credit: Jake D Oster Photography
Sam Barron

At 3:23 a.m., the man arrived at Dunkin at 794 Franklin Ave. on a scooter, and then used an object to break in, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé said. 

Once inside, the suspect also used an object to break into an office where he stole approximately $3,500.00 in cash before fleeing on the scooter heading northbound on North 6th Street, Fragé said. The suspect later entered Stephen Crane Village, where he entered a white Kia, Fragé  said.

The suspect is described as a Black male wearing all-black clothing and a black face mask, Fragé said. He was also wearing orange and black gloves and black sneakers, Fragé said.

Anyone with information is asked to call1-877-695-8477.

