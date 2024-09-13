Man Broke Into Newark Jewelry Store With Hammer: Police

At noon, the suspect walked up to Vinhas Jewelry at 87 Ferry St. and broke the store’s front window with a small black hammer, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé said. The suspect, a Black male in his late 30s, reached through the small hole he created and grabbed several pieces of jewelry before fleeing, Fragé said.

The suspect is described as 6" tall with a medium build and a receding hairline, was captured on surveillance video wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, blue sweatpants, black shoes, and a black ski mask during the burglary, Fragé said.

Moments later, the suspect removed the ski mask and changed clothes on Congress Street, leaving them on the sidewalk, Fragé said. He was then observed wearing a black shirt, khaki pants, and black shoes as he fled the scene, Fragé said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-877-695-8477.

