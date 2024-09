At 3 a.m., the suspect broke into Downneck Convenience Store on Pacific Street, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé said. The suspect was captured on surveillance video smashing the front glass door with a rock, Fragé said.

Once inside, he took money from the cash register, several lottery scratch-off tickets, and multiple boxes of cigarettes, Fragé said. Anyone with information is asked to call (1-877-695-8477.

