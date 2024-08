At 7:47 a.m., police responded to Central Avenue and South 10th Street on a report of a man, Khalif Judd, assaulting four men using an object held inside a black bag, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé said.

Judd was arrested and charged with four counts of aggravated assault and one count of possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, Fragé said.

The incident remain under investigation, Fragé said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Newark and receive free news updates.