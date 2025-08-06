Man Arrested In Deadly Hit, Run Newark Crash: Prosecutor

On Saturday, April 26, at 4:30pm, Newark police found Margie Reyes, 53, lying in the street near 733 Frelinghuysen Ave., Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens II and Newark Public Safety Director Emanuel Miranda said. Reyes was transported to University Hospital where she was pronounced dead, authorities said.

An investigation determined Lavon Cooley was the driver who fatally struck Reyes and he was taken into custody by the US Marshals Task Force, authorities said.

Cooley is charged with leaving the scene of a motor vehicle crash, causing death while driving with a suspended license, endangering an injured victim, and possession of a dangerous controlled substance, authorities said.

