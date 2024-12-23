Partly Cloudy 27°

Livvy Dunne Cheers On NJ Devils During Holiday Visit Home

Livvy Dunne is home for the holidays—and cheering on the New Jersey Devils.

 Photo Credit: livvydunne Instagram
Cecilia Levine
Cecilia Levine

The LSU gymnast and social media star was spotted at the Prudential Center in Newark on Monday, Dec. 23, supporting the Devils as they faced off against the New York Rangers.

Dunne, a Hillsdale native who trained at ENA in Paramus growing up, showed love for the Devils on Instagram, sharing a selfie in a team jersey.

She shared a video from the stands during the first period. As of press time, the Devils were up 1-0.

Dunne graduated from LSU this week, where she is a fifth-year senior for the Tigers.

