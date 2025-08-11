At 10:45 a.m., Kasem McDonald shot Shaneequah Williams, 45 inside her apartment at 89 Astor St., Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens II and Newark Public Safety Director Emanuel Miranda, said.

McDonald initially fled the scene but surrendered at the Essex County Correctional Facility on Saturday evening, authorities said.

He is charged with murder in the first degree and multiple weapons offenses, authorities said. He is also charged with convicted felon to have possession of a handgun, authorities said.

