At 11:38 a.m., Newark police responded to 735 Martin Luther King Blvd. and found Jose Rivera with multiple gunshot wounds, the Essex County Prosecutor's Office said. Rivera was taken to a nearby hospital where he was soon pronounced dead, authorities said.

"Although his life was tragically loss his legacy will be lived on amongst his family and friends. He leaves behind his, parent's, sister's, brother, children's , nephew's and niece's, countless friends and family members who will miss him dearly," Natasha Rivera, his sister who organized a fundraiser for his family, wrote. "He was a kindhearted, fun, and loving man who was always ready to lend a helping hand to anyone who needed it. He was always very charismatic, a good listener with a heart of gold."

The fundraiser will go toward helping his family with funeral expenses. As of Monday, Oct. 6, more than $1,774 has been raised.

Visitation will be held Monday, Oct. 13 and Tuesday, Oct. 14 at Alvarez Funeral Home. He will be buried at Arlington Cemetery in Kearny, according to his obituary from the Alvarez Funeral Home website.

The shooting remains under investigation, authorities said.

