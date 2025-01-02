Jennifer Aydin Insists Her Diamonds Are Real While Berating Jersey Mike's Workers (Video)

The Bravo-lebrity is going viral for an airport encounter over a sandwich order that turned into a fiery showdown that left a bad taste in many peoples' mouths. Aydin, 47, of Paramus, shared footage of the video in a since-expired Instagram story, but the footage is now going viral on TikTok account itsabravoworld.

The drama unfolded when Aydin claimed she had waited for “what felt like forever” in line at an airport Jersey Mike’s. According to Aydin, a worker prepared another customer’s order before hers, cut the bread at a molasses-like pace, and when she tried to add a second sandwich for her son, Aydin was told to go to the back of the line.

A man behind her in line apparently had enough and called her late request “ridiculous.”

Enter Jennifer Aydin’s camera and attitude.

Aydin clapped back after the man who identified as a lawyer made a dig about her “fake diamonds.”

“My husband’s a medical doctor, okay, a**hole. And all my s*** is real. I am a f***ing celebrity, you a**hole.”

The clip has been making the rounds online, and the reaction has been anything but neutral.

“Disrespectful,” one commenter wrote. “Did you just make fun of an elderly person? You’re disgusting.”

Aydin ultimately tried to empathize and play it cool.

"So we’re not complaining, not complaining," she said to the camera alongside a friend. "We get it. It’s early in the morning, you’re in a bad mood, it’s New Year’s, you’re working. I’d be pissed, too.”

Click here to follow Daily Voice Newark and receive free news updates.