A 21-year-old Newark man is facing charges after he attacked a passenger on the flight, multiple outlets are reporting.

Ishaan Sharma is charged with battery and is being held on $500 bond, the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office's booking site shows.

Video posted on social media shows footage of the fight as the two men grapple surrounded by shocked passengers. The video ends with Sharma being led away in handcuffs.

Keanu Evans told 7News in Miami he did nothing to provoke Sharma.

“He was doing some, like, dark laugh like, ha ha ha ha ha. And he was saying things like, you, you puny mortal man, if you challenge me, it will result in your death,” Evans told 7News.

Evans told the outlet Sharma grabbed him by the throat and started choking him.

Even though police say he started the fight, Sharma came out the worse for wear, requiring medical assistance for a visible laceration on his left eyebrow, while Evans declined medical attention, according to an affidavit obtained by ABC News.

"All I can do is just defend myself," Evans said.

Sharma's attorney claimed in court that he was meditating before the fight broke out, the Daily Mail reports.

"My client is from a religion where he was meditating," defense attorney Renee Gordon said. "Unfortunately, the passenger behind him did not like that."

Click here to follow Daily Voice Newark and receive free news updates.