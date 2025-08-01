Here’s What Adam Sandler Ate During Surprise Stop At Tops Diner

The actor and comedian ordered chicken noodle soup and the chicken francese, a manager at the popular eatery tells Daily Voice.

"He was very friendly and humble with staff and guests," the manager told Daily Voice. "He did tip very well."

Sandler's low-key appearance thrilled both diners and employees, many of whom praised the 58-year-old for his kindness and down-to-earth energy.

Sandler has been a regular in the area since filming "Happy Gilmore 2" across New Jersey.

