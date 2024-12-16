Helicopter Helps Cops Apprehend East Orange Armed Carjackers: Newark PD

At 8:45 p.m., Newark police patrolling the 400 block of West Market Street observed a black 2016 Range Rover that had previously been stolen in an armed carjacking in East Orange, Newark Public Safety Director Eugene Miranda said.

The driver ignored police attempts to pull over and a pursuit ensued through East Orange and into Bloomfield, Miranda said. The driver and passengers exited the vehicle at South Ashland Avenue in Bloomfield and fled on foot, Miranda said.

NPD1, the Newark police helicopter, was deployed to assist in locating the suspects, who were found hiding in residential backyards, Miranda said. Ashton Richards, a 19-year-old East Orange resident and two juveniles, 15 and 17, also from East Orange, were arrested, Miranda said.

The group were charged with receiving stolen property, obstruction of the administration of the law, and resisting arrest, Miranda said.

