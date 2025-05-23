Four Newark Residents Indicted In Union Twp Home Invasion: Prosecutor

On Friday, Sept. 20, four masked men entered the Scott Court home of an elderly couple, Union County Prosecutor William Daniel and Union Police Director Christopher Donnelly said.. Upon encountering the couple, the victims were assaulted, authorities said. The suspects left the scene with a vehicle, purse and cash, authorities said. After fleeing the residence, they set the stolen car they drove to the home invasion on fire in Newark, authorities said.

Asim Key, 21, Rahiem Maldonado, 23, Altamir Thornton, 23 and Yashir Phillips, 20, are charged with carjacking, robbery, arson, burglary, aggravated assault, burglary, theft and hindering prosecution, authorities said.

Last week, Maldonado and Thornton were among four people involved in a string of overnight burglaries that victimized occupied homes across Bergen County, authorities said. Maldonado and Thornton were previously arrested in connection with a high-profile armed robbery that occurred in Englewood during Summer 2024, authorities said.

