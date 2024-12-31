Mostly Cloudy 52°

Florida Woman Missing After Airport Detainment, Hospitalization: Newark PD

A 26-year-old West Palm Beach woman has been missing since Friday, Dec. 27, after she was hospitalized after she was detained at Newark Liberty International Airport, authorities said.

Teresa Maki

 Photo Credit: Newark Department of Public Safety Facebook
Sam Barron

Teresa Maki arrived at Newark International Airport on Tuesday, Dec. 24 and along with her male companion were detained at the airport, Newark Public Safety Director Eugene Miranda said. Maki, who was diagnosed with post traumatic stress disorder was subsequently transported to Newark Beth Israel Medical Center for evaluation, Miranda said.

She fled the hospital and may be traveling to Brooklyn, Miranda said. Maki is white, 4’11” tall, and weighs 100 pounds with blonde hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-877-695-8477.

