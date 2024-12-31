Florida Woman Missing After Airport Detainment, Hospitalization: Newark PD

Teresa Maki arrived at Newark International Airport on Tuesday, Dec. 24 and along with her male companion were detained at the airport, Newark Public Safety Director Eugene Miranda said. Maki, who was diagnosed with post traumatic stress disorder was subsequently transported to Newark Beth Israel Medical Center for evaluation, Miranda said.

She fled the hospital and may be traveling to Brooklyn, Miranda said. Maki is white, 4’11” tall, and weighs 100 pounds with blonde hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-877-695-8477.

