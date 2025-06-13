Fentanyl, Crack Cocaine, Guns: 30 Busted At Newark Housing Complex

The charges include conspiracy to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl and 280 grams or more of cocaine, along with various firearms and narcotics offenses, US Attorney Alina Habba said.

As part of their extensive investigation, law enforcement learned that the organization, called the Frelinghuysen DTO, distributed large quantities of fentanyl and cocaine in the Kretchmer Homes complex and used firearms to protect their drug supply and proceeds, Habba said.

The 30 people arrested are:

• Noah Anderson, 33

• Nathaniel Broadnax, 42

• Latisha Coleman, 35

• Edwin Cooper, 23

• Farard Hall, 34

• Alquawi Hargrove, 30

• Ali Harris, 31

• Dawan Harrison, 34

• Jaquay Harrison, 36

• Bernard Hoover, 40

• Khyair Jenkins, 21

• Divine Kennedy, 25

• Ajamu Kalonji, 60

• Nigel Latimore, 44

• Shaquan Leaks, 31

• Anthony Levett, 28

• Dashawn Martin, 32

• Isaiah Massenburg, 31

• Tauheed McClean, 38

• Raheem Morgan, 28

• Tysone Overstreet, 29

• Nyerei Reed, 24

• Lamar Shell, 35

• Jamar Smith, 34

• Jamaal Swinton, 32

• Kaidean Traynmam, 28

• Najee Travis, 28

• Radee Tutler, 41

• Timothy Woody, 47

• Mario Wright, 47

