Elderly Man Dies, Struck By Truck In Newark: Prosecutor

At 7:53 p.m., the man, who has not been identified was hit by the car at the intersection of Franklin Street and North 6th Street in Newark, the Essex County Prosecutor's Office said.

Surveillance footage showed the man was standing at the driveway apron to the Shell gas station when he attempted to cross Franklin Street between a pickup truck and its trailer, authorities said.

When the traffic signal turned green the driver began to travel eastbound and the man was knocked to the ground, authorities said. The driver continued to travel a short distance but was alerted by several motorists that he struck a pedestrian, authorities said.

The driver remained on the scene, authorities said. The man was taken to a nearby hospital where he was soon pronounced dead, authorities said.

