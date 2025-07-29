Partly Cloudy 100°

DUI Driver Hit Two People, One Fatally Outside Newark Elementary School: Prosecutor

A 33-year-old Newark resident was arrested after striking two people, one fatally, in a hit and run crash while driving intoxicated on Monday, July 28, authorities said.

 Photo Credit: Essex County Prosecutor's Office
Sam Barron

Segundo Carlos Bunay was driving a 2014 white Ford Econoline Van when he struck two women in front of George Washington Carver Elementary School at 333 Clinton Pl., Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and Newark Public Safety Director Emanuel Miranda said.

Eryn Montgomery, 28, was pronounced dead at University Hospital while the other woman is in stable condition, authorities said. Bunay fled the scene but later returned, authorities said.

Bunay is charged with vehicular homicide while driving under the influence in a school zone, reckless vehicular homicide, leaving the scene of a crash resulting in death, assault by auto driving under the influence in a school zone, leaving the scene of a crash resulting in serious driving injury, and two charges of third-degree endangering an injured victim, authorities said.

