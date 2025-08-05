DUI Driver Had Four Beers Before Killing Pedestrian In Newark: Affidavit

Segundo Carlos Bunay was driving a 2014 white Ford Econoline Van when he struck two women in front of George Washington Carver Elementary School at 333 Clinton Pl., on Monday, July 28, at 9:20 p.m., Prosecutor Theodore Stephens II and Newark Public Safety Director Emanuel Miranda said.

Bunay fled the scene, but witnesses obtained a license plate from his van, according to the affidavit. Bunay eventually returned to the scene, and had glassy eyes and an odor of alcohol emanating from his breath, the affidavit says.

Eryn Montgomery, 28, was pronounced dead at University Hospital while the other woman wasin stable condition, authorities said.

The Newark man told police he consumed four beers that day, and did not see the women before he git them. Bunay's cousin, Angel, said he called them and told them he hit someone with his car and left the scene, but then said it was the right thing to return to the scene.

Two paramedics witnessed the incident. One said he saw the van swerve over the center of the lane and strike the two women and then pull over before leaving the scene, the affidavit reads.

Bunay is charged with vehicular homicide while driving under the influence in a school zone, reckless vehicular homicide, leaving the scene of a crash resulting in death, assault by auto driving under the influence in a school zone, leaving the scene of a crash resulting in serious driving injury, and two charges of third-degree endangering an injured victim, authorities said.

