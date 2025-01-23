Dognapper At Large In Newark, Warrant Issued: Police

At 3:30 p.m., a woman let her Shih Tzu poodle mix out to roam in the front yard of her home on the 100 block of Norfolk Street, Newark Public Safety Director Emanuel Miranda, Sr. said.

When the dog did not return, surveillance footage captured Hymifah Richardson taking the animal and walking south on Norfolk Street, Miranda said.

Richardson is described as 5’5” tall and 200 pounds, Miranda said. She is wanted on charges of burglary, theft, and harassment, Miranda said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-877-695-8477.

