Crash Shuts All Lanes Of Route 280 In Newark

A crash closed all lanes of Route 280 during Tuesday morning, Aug. 27 rush hour in Newark.

Traffic piles up on Route 280.

 Photo Credit: NJDOT
Cecilia Levine
The NJDOT site shows a crash on the eastbound ramp to Exit 13, with all lanes shut as of 8:20 a.m.

Daily Voice has reached out to police for details.

