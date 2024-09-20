Bloomfield Woman, 26, Shot Dead In Newark Supermarket: Prosecutor

Nakiyyah Blue was found unresponsive having suffered gunshot wounds in the store on the 300 block of South 7th Street around 8:45 p.m., Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II, and Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Frage said.

First responders rendered aid, but Blue was pronounced dead at the scene at 8:57 p.m.

Sidi Supermarket appears to be the only grocery store on the block where Blue was killed.

The incident is being investigated by the Prosecutor’s Homicide Task Force, which includes detectives from the Newark Police Department.

Anyone with information is asked to the contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s tip line at 877-847-7432.

