Autistic Man Missing In Newark: Police

Yiyjaa Wilson, who was diagnosed with autism, was last seen on the 200 block of Hunterdon Street, Newark Public Safety Director Emanuel Miranda, Sr. said. He is 6’4” and weighs 160 lbs., Miranda said.

He was last seen wearing a black and white Nike t-shirt, black pants and white sneakers, Miranda said. He has a birthmark on the center of his neck, Miranda said.

He is known to frequent the 300 block of Lyons Avenue, near St. Peter’s Recreation Center, Miranda said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 1-877-695-8477.

