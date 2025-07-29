Attempted Murder Suspect Opens Fire As US Marshals Serve Arrest Warrant: AG

Members of the U.S. Marshals NY/NJ Regional Fugitive Task Force were helping Newark police serve an arrest warrant for attempted murder and other charges when they encountered the man inside a home on Irvine Turner Boulevard near West Bigelow Street.

“The man began firing gunshots. Officers subsequently returned fire and the man was struck and wounded,” the Attorney General’s Office said.

He was taken to University Hospital in Newark for treatment. His identity has not been released. No officers were injured.

A rifle and a handgun were recovered from the home, the AG’s office said.

The Office of Public Integrity and Accountability is investigating the shooting, as required by state law for all incidents involving police use of deadly force.

