Arrest Made In Murder Of 9-Year-Old Newark Boy: Prosecutor

Jesse Dunbar faces charges of first-degree murder, attempted murder, aggravated assault, and multiple weapons charges, Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens II and Newark Public Safety Director Emanuel Miranda said. He is also charged with the shooting of an adult man, authorities said.

The boy was getting out of a vehicle with his father and sister at approximately 5:27 p.m. when he was shot on Osborne Terrace, authorities said.

Essex County Sheriff Amir Jones had previously announced a $10,000 reward through the Crime Stoppers Program for information leading to the arrest of the person or persons responsible.

