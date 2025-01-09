Armed Thanksgiving Carjackers Remains At Large: Newark PD

At 1:10 p.m., a man parking his vehicle in the 100 block of Sylvan Avenue was approached by a Hispanic man who demanded his vehicle at gunpoint, Newark Public Safety Director Eugene Miranda said.

The suspect took the victim’s car keys and another suspect, a Black man, entered the front passenger side of the vehicle before the suspects fled heading eastbound on Sylvan Avenue toward Broadway, Miranda said.

The victim’s wallet, containing personal property and his EZ-Pass, were also taken along with the carjacked vehicle, Miranda said.

Anyone with information is urged to call 1-877-695-8477.

