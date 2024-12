At 6:21 p.m., police responded to 1 International Way after a man wearing a mask approached a parking attendant, said he had a gun and demanded money, Newark Public Safety Director Emanuel Miranda said.

The suspect then took keys from the parking attendant before removing a vehicle and fleeing south on Routes 1 and 9, Miranda said. This incident remains under investigation, Miranda said.

