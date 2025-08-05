At 11:55 p.m., Newark police responded to 312-316 Bloomfield Ave. and found two people struck by gunfire, Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens II and Newark Public Safety Director Emanuel Miranda said.

Alvis Jottanael Perez-Liriano was transported to University Hospital where he was pronounced dead the next morning, authorities said. The other victim is in stable condition, authorities said.

Visitation for Perez-Liriano will be held Saturday, Aug. 9 at 4 p.m. at Gorny & Gorny Funeral Home in Elizabeth, according to his obituary from the Gorny and Gorny Funeral Home website.

A funeral will be held in his native Dominican Republican. The investigation is ongoing, authorities said.

