9-Year-Old Boy Killed In Shooting Identified: 'Our Family Is Shattered'

Yasin was on his way to visit his grandparents with his father and little sisters when he was hit, "robbing us of his bright future in an instant," his family wrote on a GoFundMe fundraising page. "Our family is shattered beyond words, and we now face the heartbreaking reality of saying goodbye to our sweet boy."

Jesse Dunbar, a 36-year-old Newark resident, faces charges of first-degree murder, attempted murder, aggravated assault, and multiple weapons charges, Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens II and Newark Public Safety Director Emanuel Miranda said. He is also charged with the shooting of an adult man, authorities said.

Yasin, who was diagnosed with non-verbal autism, loved "Toy Story," "The Incredibles" and chicken nuggets, his family wrote.

"Yasin was a beautiful soul—gentle, loving, and full of light," his family wrote. "He had a unique way of expressing love, bringing joy to everyone around him. He was a wonderful big brother to his five siblings. His smile could brighten even the darkest days, and his presence filled our home with warmth."

The fundraiser to help the family with funeral expenses and mental heath support raised $19,091.

