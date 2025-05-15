5 Arrested After Newark Street Takeovers Injure Two Cops: Police

On Sunday, November 24, at 1:02 a.m. police responded to Miller Street near McCarter Highway after receiving reports of erratic driving by multiple drivers, Newark Public Safety Director Emanuel Miranda Sr. said.

The suspects began to flee when police arrived, Miranda said. Wyatt Bowden, a 19-year-old Somerville resident, drove over the foot of a Newark police officer, Miranda said. A pursuit ensued and Bowden was taken into custody, Miranda said.

He was charged with aggravated assault upon a police officer, eluding and unlawful possession of a weapon, Miranda said.

Social media helped nab Tony Ali, a 20-year-old Paterson resident, Miranda said. Ali, who was arrested last month in Totowa, ran an Instagram account that promoted the street takeover, Miranda said. He was charged with rioting, Miranda said.

Adrian Mejia, a 20-year-old Bronx resident was arrested on Thursday, May 1, after he was identified through social media as the person who jumped on a Newark police vehicle in November, Miranda said. He was charged with rioting, Miranda said.

At 2:40 a.m., on Saturday, April 26, police responded to Empire Street near Frelinghuysen Avenue after more than 100 drag racers were holding a street takeover, Miranda said.

The participants fled the scene when police arrived, with several vehicles colliding, Miranda said. One driver, Anderson Nunez-Luna, a 22-year-old Jersey City resident, struck two vehicles and then hit a police officer, Miranda said.

He was charged with aggravated assault, eluding, unlawful possession of a weapon, and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, Miranda said.

A vehicle driven by Haylin Rosario, a 21-year-old Union City resident nearly struck the same police officer and led police on a pursuit onto Route 22 West into Hillside, before he was apprehended, police said.

He was charged with aggravated assault upon a police officer, eluding, and unlawful possession of a weapon, Miranda said.

