3-Year-Old Critical After Accidental Shooting: Newark PD

At 5:47 p.m., police responded to a residence on Wainwright Street near Bragaw Avenue and found a 3-year-old boy who had been shot and two other children unharmed, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé said.

The 3-year-old was transported to University Hospital for treatment, Fragé said. A firearm was recovered at the scene, Fragé said. The shooting appears to have been accidental and self-inflicted, Fragé said, though an investigation is ongoing.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Newark and receive free news updates.