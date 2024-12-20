20 Years In Prison For German Man Who Traveled To NJ For Sex With Kids: Feds

In January 2023, undercover officers began chatting with Christian Stefan Walther abut his desire to have sex with young children, US Attorney Philip Sellinger said. Walther sent an undercover officer two videos, each of which depicted an adult male engaging in sexual conduct with a prepubescent aged female child, Sellinger said.

Walther also expressed his desire to engage in sexual conduct with children aged 8 to 12, described in graphic detail the sex acts he planned to commit against children, and explained that he had lied to his friends in Germany about the purpose of his trip to the United States, Sellinger said. Walther agreed to pay for access to children, Selliger said.

On Thursday, March 23, 2023, Walther traveled from Germany to New Jersey to meet the undercover officers in advance of what he believed would be a sexual encounter with children at a hotel, Sellinger said. Upon his arrest, Walther admitted that he traveled to the United States to have sex with children under 12.

Walther pleaded guilty to travel with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct.

