Wes Thalerand, an 18-year-old Elizabeth resident, was shot and killed while seated in his vehicle at the intersection of Mapes Terrace and Huntington Terrace, Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens and Newark Public Safety Director Emanuel Miranda said.

Zaire Kelly and the two juveniles were charged with murder in the first degree, felony murder, robbery and weapons offenses, Stephens and Miranda said.

