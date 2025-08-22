Fair 67°

SHARE

14-Year-Old Stabbed, Juvenile Apprehended: Newark PD

A 14-year-old boy was stabbed and a suspect was apprehended in Newark Thursday, Aug. 21, authorities said.

Newark PD

Newark PD

 Photo Credit: Jake D Oster Photography
Sam Barron

At 3:45 p.m., officers responded to Astor Street near Sherman Avenue and found a 14-year-old boy who had been stabbed, Newark Public Safety Director Emanuel Miranda said. The 14-year-old was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment and is in stable condition, Miranda said.

Officers located the male juvenile suspect near the scene of the incident, Miranda said. He has been detained as part of this ongoing investigation, Miranda said. 

to follow Daily Voice Newark and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE