14-Year-Old Stabbed, Juvenile Apprehended: Newark PD

At 3:45 p.m., officers responded to Astor Street near Sherman Avenue and found a 14-year-old boy who had been stabbed, Newark Public Safety Director Emanuel Miranda said. The 14-year-old was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment and is in stable condition, Miranda said.

Officers located the male juvenile suspect near the scene of the incident, Miranda said. He has been detained as part of this ongoing investigation, Miranda said.

