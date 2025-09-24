At 11:44 a.m., officers responded to Deerfield Road after a suspect, later identified as Saleem Martins, was observed entering three vehicles, New Providence police said.

Upon arrival, Martins fled on foot toward South Street, police said. While officers were searching for him, they received a report of a burglary on Hawthorne Drive, with the suspect matching Martins’ description.

Multiple police departments, including a K-9 unit attempted to locate Martins, as officers received reports of four other vehicle burglaries, law enforcement said.

At 1:53 p.m., Martins was located on Union Avenue and apprehended, police said.

Martins was charged with five counts of motor vehicle burglary, two counts of attempted motor vehicle burglary, possession of burglary tools, resisting arrest by flight, hindering apprehension, and obstruction of the administration of the law, police said.

