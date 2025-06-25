Pedestrian Hit By Car While Holding Baby: New Providence Police

At 12:27 p.m., officers responded to Springfield Avenue and Central Avenue after receiving a report of a pedestrian struck, New Providence police said.

Officers and EMS evaluated the pedestrian, who sustained minor injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital, police said.

The baby was not injured but was taken to a pediatrician as a precaution, police said.

The driver of the vehicle that struck the pedestrian was issued a summons, police said.

