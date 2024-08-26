Motorcyclist Killed In Late Night Crash In Washington Township, State Police Say

Andrew Uveges, 31, was killed in the wreck on County Route 542 in Washington Township on Sunday, Aug. 25, a state police spokesperson said. Troopers responded to the scene near milepost 14.8 at around 9:58 p.m.

Investigators said Uveges was riding west on a Harley-Davidson when his motorcycle went off the road to the right and overturned.

Uveges was ejected from the motorcycle and hit a tree. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash investigation remained ongoing.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New Gretna-Bass River and receive free news updates.