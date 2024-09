Plumsted police, firefighters, and paramedics responded to the crash at the intersection of Brindletown Road and Front Street early in the evening on Monday, Sept. 2, the township said in a Facebook post.

The driver was the only person in the SUV and was taken by helicopter to a hospital.

No one was in the home during the crash.

Crews worked to make the house structurally sound and "delicately" removed the SUV.

