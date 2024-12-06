Secret Rutgers Drug Network Exposed: Seven Arrested In Undercover Bust, Prosecutors Say

The seven were arrested as part of the "Operation RU Pharm" investigation, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone said in a news release on Thursday, Dec. 5. The undercover operation exposed a private social media network used by Rutgers students to distribute and purchase drugs.
Investigators said they uncovered the online platform created by a former Rutgers student. Dealers posted menus of drugs for students who verified their university affiliation.
Those given access could negotiate purchases of substances including marijuana, LSD, cocaine, psilocybin mushrooms, Adderall, and Xanax. The operation led to the seizure of drugs, cash, and a gun.
The following people were arrested in the case:
- Anudeep Revuri, 23, North Brunswick
- First-degree Leader of a drug trafficking network
- Two counts of second-degree conspiracy to commit drug distribution
- One count of third-degree conspiracy to commit drug distribution
- Joshua Duffy, 20, Somerset
- Second-degree distribution of a controlled dangerous substance
- Five counts of third-degree distribution of a controlled dangerous substance
- Two counts of third-degree possession of a controlled dangerous substance
- Third-degree money laundering
- Fourth-degree possession with intent to distribute drug paraphernalia
- Zachary Petersen, 22, Red Bank
- Three counts of third-degree distribution of a controlled dangerous substance
- Three counts of third-degree possession of a controlled dangerous substance
- Third-degree money laundering
- Fourth-degree possession with intent to distribute drug paraphernalia
- Catherine Tierney, 23, Shrewsbury
- Three counts of third-degree distribution of a controlled dangerous substance
- Three counts of third-degree possession of a controlled dangerous substance
- Third-degree money laundering
- Fourth-degree possession with intent to distribute drug paraphernalia
- David Nudelman, 20, Jackson Township
- Second-degree possession of a firearm while committing a controlled dangerous substance offense
- Second-degree distribution of a controlled dangerous substance
- Third-degree distribution of a controlled dangerous substance
- Fourth-degree possession with intent to distribute drug paraphernalia
- Possession of a controlled dangerous substance (disorderly persons offense)
- Donovin Williams, 22, Kingston, NY
- Third-degree distribution of a controlled dangerous substance in a school zone
- Three counts of third-degree distribution of a controlled dangerous substance
- Three counts of third-degree possession of a controlled dangerous substance
- Fourth-degree possession with intent to distribute drug paraphernalia
- Noa Lisimachio, 21, New York City
- Third-degree resisting arrest
- Obstruction of justice (disorderly persons offense)
The investigation remained ongoing. The Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office, the New Brunswick Police Department, and the Rutgers University Police Department also helped in the case.
Anyone with information should call the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-745-3300.
