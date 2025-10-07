Mark Bray's announcement followed the circulation of a petition launched late last week by the university's Turning Point USA (the organization launched by Charlie Kirk) calling for his removal from Rutgers.

The petition, titled “Remove Antifa Financier & Professor, Mark Bray, from Rutgers University,” accuses Bray — author of "Antifa: The Anti-Fascist Handbook" — of supporting “radical” political movements. It cites statements from the book and alleges that proceeds from it benefit the International Anti-Fascist Defense Fund, which the petition claims has supported individuals accused of politically motivated violence.

Last month, President Trump signed an executive order that designates Antifa as a domestic terrorist organization.

In the "Antifa: The Anti-Fascist Handbook," Bray wrote that "at the very least 50 percent of author proceeds will go to the International Anti-Fascist Defense Fund which is administered by more than three hundred antifa from eighteen countries," as published on the Change.org petition.

In an email to his class titled “Update on the Semester,” Bray, a teaching assistant in the university’s history department, told students that he and his family “do not feel safe in our home at the moment” following “negative media and social media attention.”

“This weekend, shortly after some negative media and social media attention (some of which, ironically enough, accused me of being a ‘terrorist’), I received another death threat and a separate threat that included my home address,” Bray wrote. “The University and the authorities have been notified.”

Bray said that as a result, he and his family were relocating “for the year to Europe.”

“I am so bummed about not being able to spend time with you all in the classroom,” he wrote. “I really enjoyed our conversations.”

Bray told students that there would be no more in-person classes this semester, and that sessions would instead be held over Zoom beginning Oct. 8. He also said the Thursday quiz was canceled and that future classes would move to a fully asynchronous format, with recorded lectures posted online.

It’s true that sometimes the law holds back Trump and affords us some semblance of safety. But the more we lean into the law as our shield, the more powerful it will become as a sword when Trump changes it in his favor and wields it against us. Only mass antifascism, legal or not, can save us.

In an Oct. 4 post on BlueSky, Bray writes:

Ava Kwan, the TPUSA Rutgers outreach coordinator, released the following statement to Fox News:

"This call to violent leftist action does not justify anyone doxxing Bray or the like," Kwan added. "We do things by the book. I want to see Rutgers address this issue publicly and end their professional relationship with Professor Bray. If Bray actually moves to Europe, it will be detrimental to our university’s reputation for him to siphon money from New Jersey taxpayers while vacationing in foreign localities friendlier to Antifa."

Bray ended the email to students by thanking them for their understanding.

Daily Voice has reached out to TPUSA at Rutgers and university officials for comment.

