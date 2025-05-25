Pickup Driver Arrested In Deadly Hit-Run New Brunswick Crash: Cops

Elvia Gavarrete, 48, was crossing the street around 10:41 p.m. on Saturday, May 24, when she was struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Lee Street and Suydam Street, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and New Brunswick Police Chief Vincent Sabo.

Gavarrete sustained serious injuries and was transported to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, officials said.

An investigation by Officer Mark Smith of the New Brunswick Police Department and Detective Shadi Zaiton of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office determined that Juan Martinez-Gaspar, 41, of North Brunswick, was behind the wheel of the pickup truck that hit Gavarrete and fled the scene

The truck was later located with damage “consistent with a pedestrian crash.” Martinez-Gaspar was arrested without incident and charged with second-degree Leaving the Scene of an Accident Resulting in Death, authorities said.

Anyone with additional information or surveillance footage from the area is asked to contact Officer Smith at 732-745-5005 or Detective Zaiton at 732-745-4263.

