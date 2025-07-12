New Brunswick Woman Tries To Stab Cop, Firefighter During Welfare Check, Authorities Say

Officers were called to Harvey Street around 12:30 p.m. on Friday, July 10, after a report of a resident in crisis, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and New Brunswick Police Chief Vincent Sabo.

When police arrived, the woman was “uncooperative and attempted to stab” a responding New Brunswick Police officer and firefighter, officials said.

She then barricaded herself inside the home. The Middlesex County Special Operations Team responded to assist.

Authorities said the woman was eventually brought into custody after a de-escalation effort.

She was charged with two counts of aggravated assault and one count of possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Daniel Williams of the New Brunswick Police Department at 732-745-5200, or Lieutenant Greg Morris of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-745-4054.

