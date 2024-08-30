New Brunswick Pastor Charged With Sexually Assaulting Juvenile, Prosecutor Says

Roby D. Cruz-Hernandez, a pastor at Iglesia Pentecostal El Mesias in New Brunswick, was arrested without incident at his home in Somerset, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and New Brunswick Police Chief Vincent Sabo said.

Cruz-Hernandez was charged with second-degree sexual assault and third-degree endangering the welfare of a child.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Castro of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit at 732-745-3652 or Detective Coleman of the New Brunswick Police Department at 732-745-5222.

