New Brunswick Camp Employee Sexually Assaulted Minor Multiple Times, Police Say

Dwany Cruz, who works as a recreation assistant of an undisclosed summer camp, had sexual contact with a child on multiple occasions, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and New Brunswick Police Chief Vincent Sabo said.

Cruz surrendered to New Brunswick police on Aug. 15, and was charged with third-degree endangering the welfare of a child, police said.

The investigation is active and continuing. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Leyva, of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit at 732-745-4499 or Detective Coleman, of the New Brunswick Police Department at 732-745-5222.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New Brunswick and receive free news updates.