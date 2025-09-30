Fair 73°

New Brunswick 7-Eleven Customer Dies In Store Fight, Employee Charged, Prosecutor Says

A New Jersey 7-Eleven employee has been charged after a customer died following an altercation inside of a store, authorities said.

Cecilia Levine
Cecilia Levine

The incident happened around 1:40 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 30, when police were called to the George Street 7-Eleven in New Brunswick for medical assistance, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and New Brunswick Police Chief Vincent Sabo said.

Officers arrived to find Markeem Moore, 44, of Manville, unresponsive. He was taken to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, officials said.

An investigation determined that Moore had been involved in a fight with a store employee, identified as Taiwan Sanders-Boyd, 29, of New Brunswick, Ciccone said.

Sanders-Boyd was arrested and charged with second-degree reckless manslaughter. He is being held at the Middlesex County Adult Correctional Center pending a pre-trial detention hearing, officials said.

Authorities ask anyone with information to call Detective Keith Walcott of the New Brunswick Police Department at 732-745-5005 or Detective Olivia Ankudowicz of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-745-4396.

