Money Snatched From Donation Box At Rutgers Museum: Police

The theft occurred between 8:24 p.m. and 8:42 p.m. at the Zimmerli Art Museum at 71 Hamilton St. in New Brunswick, Rutgers University Police said.

The perpetrators entered the building through an unsecured door and removed cash from a donation box, police said. Police have a limited description of the thieves, officers said.

The Zimmerli is known for its collection of Russian and Soviet Nonconformist art, along with American art from the 18th century to the present, and a collection of European art spanning six centuries, with a focus on 19th century French art. The museum opened in 1966.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 848-932-8025.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New Brunswick and receive free news updates.