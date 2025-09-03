The civilian has been identified as Deborah Terrell, of New Brunswick, the Office of Public Integrity and Accountability (OPIA) said Wednesday, Sept. 3.

According to OPIA, officers first responded to Terrell’s apartment on Neilson Street around 4 a.m. after a report that she was disturbing other residents. Police said she refused to speak with them or open her door.

At 7:32 a.m., officers were called back after a report that Terrell was threatening tenants with a knife. Civilians at the scene told officers they had seen her with a large knife, investigators said.

Body camera footage shows Terrell open her door holding a knife, then shut it and move the blade back and forth under the door. Police said she repeated this several times, at one point pointing the knife at officers through the doorway.

When Terrell opened the door a final time and stepped into the hallway saying, “C’mon,” officers deployed pepper spray and a taser, OPIA said. Terrell initially backed into her apartment but then turned toward officers and advanced with the knife in her hand. An officer fired two shots, striking her.

Police provided medical aid before Terrell was taken to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. A 12-inch knife was recovered at the scene.

The names of the officers involved have not been released due to threats made against them, officials said.

Following the shooting, Terrell's family spoke out saying the incident could've been prevented, as reported by CBS News. Protests were held across the city in the wake of Terrell's death.

