Car Wash Employee Killed After Struck By Vehicle: New Brunswick PD

At 1:15 p.m., a vehicle driven by an 81-year-old woman accelerated while entering the tunnel portion of the car wash on Route 18 and struck Enrique Barahona and the tunnel structure, New Brunswick police said.

Barahona, a New Brunswick resident, sustained fatal injuries while two other employees sustained minor injuries, police said. The driver was taken to a hospital for treatment, police said.

The crash remains under investigation, police said.

